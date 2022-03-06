44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival Sees Huge Turnout

The 44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival had a huge turnout over the weekend in Evansville.
Sunday was the last opportunity for people to come out and learn all about maple tapping.
Along with getting an educational lesson about maple syrup, people got to enjoy pancakes while meeting some of the animals in the area.
Attendees also got to explore the trails, wandering though the largest urban old growth forest in the United States.
"We take folks out on the trails we show them how we tap the trees, what that whole process looks like," said Zach Garcia, the executive director at Wesselman Woods. "We also have a number of educational activities as well. We do this festival for the community and just to celebrate this amazing forest and these amazing trees."
This year the festival experienced a record high turnout, despite sitting out last year due to Covid-19