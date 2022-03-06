44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival Sees Huge Turnout

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least through early this week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH TUESDAY, MARCH 15TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 15th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 35.4 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening.
It will then rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to
41.3 feet the following Sunday evening. It will fall below
flood stage again Tuesday, March 15th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois, Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Saline, Wabash, Wayne and White. In Indiana, Gibson,
Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky,
Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 745 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 326 AM CST, Rainfall has diminished in coverage and
intensity. However, some instances of minor flooding may
persist through daybreak, especially in low lying and poor
drainage areas.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Evansville, Harrisburg, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Mount
Vernon, Carmi, Eldorado, Mcleansboro, Fort Branch, Oakland
City, Petersburg, Albion, Melody Hill, Grayville, Haubstadt,
Darmstadt, Owensville, Norris City, Poseyville and Galatia.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least through early this week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was estimated at 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 35.6 feet
Wednesday, March 16th.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival Sees Huge Turnout

  • Updated
  • 0
44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival Sees Huge Turnout
Marisa Patwa

The 44th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival had a huge turnout over the weekend in Evansville.

Sunday was the last opportunity for people to come out and learn all about maple tapping.

Along with getting an educational lesson about maple syrup, people got to enjoy pancakes while meeting some of the animals in the area.

Attendees also got to explore the trails, wandering though the largest urban old growth forest in the United States.  

"We take folks out on the trails we show them how we tap the trees, what that whole process looks like," said Zach Garcia, the executive director at Wesselman Woods. "We also have a number of educational activities as well. We do this festival for the community and just to celebrate this amazing forest and these amazing trees."

This year the festival experienced a record high turnout, despite sitting out last year due to Covid-19

Recommended for you