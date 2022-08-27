47th annual Frog Follies in full swing at Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds

Car lovers from all over the nation gathered at the Vanderburgh County fairgrounds this weekend for the 47th annual Frog Follies
"It's kind of like the 4H fair, it's a little bit of Americana all in one place... A lot of the rods are rods that would have typically been built in the 50's and 60's - they're just classic. Everything is individual, everything is unique," explained Pete Swain of the Evansville Iron Street Rod Club.
More than 10,000 people were in attendance from all across the country to see nearly 3,000 street rods, as well as a sea of vendors carrying all kinds of vintage parts needed to keep them running. Car enthusiasts both young and old stared at the classic hot rods with amazement, taking pictures and chatting it up with their owners.
"Oh my gosh! It makes me want to build a car! I don't have the kind of money to build these kinds of cars," said first time attendee John Boucher.
After being forced to cancel the event in 2020 due to the Covid-19 event, attendance was down last year as many were unsure of what to expect. This year however, attendance is back up, which is good news for more than just the club. Proceeds from the event go to several charitable causes across the Tri-State area.
"We probably got a dozen - twelve to fifteen different charities we donate. The good thing about that for us is they provide us with a lot of volunteers to help run this event," Swain explained.
The event wraps up on Sunday afternoon.
*Special thanks to Adam and Jamie Booker*