49 people indicted in large Henderson County drug trafficking investigation

Dozens of people have been indicted on drug-related charges in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking investigation that wrapped up in Henderson County, Kentucky on Friday, according to police.
The Henderson Police Department says 49 people were indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury on 54 felony charges as a result of the investigation.
Police say this investigation led to the initial seizure of 337 grams of meth, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack, 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana, and a .22 caliber handgun.
According to police, those substance carry a combined street value of $39,600, with the methamphetamine alone carrying a street value of $33,700.
On Friday, police say a warrant roundup was performed that resulted in the arrest of 19 people in connection to the indictments.
The 19 people who were arrested on Friday and their charges are:
During the warrant roundup, police say a search warrant was obtained and executed at a home near the corner of Loeb Street and Letcher Street on Henderson's east end.
In that search, police say they seized 37 counterfeit Oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl, 236 grams of synthetic marijuana, and 13 grams of marijuana.
Police say Jamison Allen was charged with drug trafficking in relation to that search, and that additional charges and arrests are expected in the investigation.