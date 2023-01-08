4th annual 'Evansville Pizza Week' underway

The 4th annual 'Evansville Pizza Week' kicked off at Roca Bar today with $5 Margaritas and $8 pizzas.
Evansville Events brings back 'Evansville Pizza Week' to support local restaurants and bring the community together.
Fourteen local eateries are serving specialty pizzas for $8 for the event.
'Evansville Pizza Week' runs through Saturday, January 14th.
This year's locations include Roca Bar of Evansville, Dontae's Highland Pizza Parlor, Franklin Street Pizza Factory, Bar Louie, Bob's Lounge, Bubba's 33, Chaser's Bar and Grill, Deerhead Sidewalk Café, Lombardi's NY Pizza & Wings, Nel's Pizza, Joey's Za's Pizza & Steaks, Prime Time Pub & Grill, and Steve's Una Pizza.
To receive deals and enter to win prizes, you need to download the new Evansville Events app.