5 Year Old Celebrates Birthday By Giving Back To Animals At A Shelter

When it's time to celebrate your birthday you often expect gifts like money or toys for personal use. In Sloane Smith's case, her wishlist is a bit different from most 5 year olds.
"Doggy and kitty stuff," said Smith.
When asked why she wanted her friends and family to donate to animals at the Bubbles and Paws Canine Grooming and Boarding in Newburgh she said she wanted to give back to animals in need.
"Cats and doggies don't have any toys for homeless dogs," said Smith.
An animal lover, Smith's mother said she asked if she could spend her birthday giving back to animals up for adoption at the shelter. So they figured they would invite Sloane's friends to spend the day at Bubbles and Paws Canine Grooming and Boarding.
Chickens, puppies, birds, and a pig named Bubbles all attended the party.
Despite these animals running around, one puppy caught the birthday girl's eye.
When the party came to an end, there was a table full of animal treats and other donations. Smith was able to walk away feeling accomplished.