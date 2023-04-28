$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Evansville is about to expire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A winning Powerball ticket purchased in the River City is set to expire on Monday, May 1.
If you still have tickets lying around, you might want to double check those numbers.
The $50,000 Powerball ticket match four out of five white balls in the drawing.
Lottery officials say it was purchased back in October at Circle-H Food Mart along Lincoln Avenue.
If you are in possession of this ticket, make sure it's in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and lastly contact the Hoosier Lottery.