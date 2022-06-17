504 grams of suspected meth found in Spencer County traffic stop

Police say a bag with 504 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside it was found during a traffic stop in Spencer County, Indiana on Thursday.
The Indiana State Police says the drugs were found on Thursday after officers pulled over a white SUV for an expired license plate.
ISP says the driver, who was identified as Jonathon Hall of Louisville, Kentucky, only had a learner's permit to drive. They say a passenger in the vehicle, George Verner of Louisville, also only had a learner's permit.
Since no one had a license and the SUV had expired plates, it was towed, a statement from ISP said.
While authorities were inventorying the vehicle, they say they found a plastic bag containing 504 grams of a crystal substance believed to be meth. They say they also found a jar they believe had marijuana inside.
ISP says the two men were arrested and booked into the Spencer County Jail on charges for dealing meth, possession of meth, and possession of marijuana.