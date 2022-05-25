$53 million renovation project coming to Rolling Heights Neighborhood

In Owensboro, a decades old neighborhood is set to get a $50 million renovation in the Fall.
The Rolling Heights Neighborhood has been a staple of the Owensboro community for more than 50 years, providing affordable public housing to thousands over the years.
And announced this week, the Housing Authority of Owensboro will be bringing a $53 million renovation project to the neighborhood
“So we’re going to be rehabbing 236 of the units in a substantial rehab build," said Shauna Boom, executive director of the Housing Authority of Owensboro. "We’re replacing everything inside the units. The only thing that will stay the same are the walls.”
44News spoke with residents here in the rolling heights, and they say they're thrilled to have this $50 million renovation project coming to their homes soon.
“It’s just like Christmas coming early," said Jennifer Chappell. "It’s just nice to be cared about, and we can think about how we want our places to look, and when our guests come it can look really nice.”
All of the 248 units will be renovated, and two buildings will be torn down and completely reconstructed.
“The folks that live here deserve nice homes, and they deserve something new and exciting, so we want to provide that for them," said Boom.
Construction on this project is expected to begin in September and take about 22 months to complete.
A name change to the neighborhood will accompany the renovation, as well. The neighborhood name will soon be changed to Churchill park.