59 cases of COVID-19 reported in Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19.
Of those cases, 56 people are healing at home, while 3 others have been hospitalized.
The new cases push the total to 12,295 cases.
According to the latest data, 127 people have passed away from complications of the virus in Muhlenberg County since the pandemic began.
The health department offers free COVID-19 testing on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:00 am until 11:15 am.
The department also offers free COVID-19 vaccines Monday and Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 3:45 pm and then on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 am to 3:45 pm.