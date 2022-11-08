5th Annual "Breakfast with Santa" coming to the Owensboro Convention Center

He's making a list and checking it twice!
Families are invited to attend a holly jolly morning sure to get in the Christmas spirit.
The 5th annual "Breakfast with Santa" sponsored by German American Bank will take place Saturday, December 17th from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The event will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Organizers say guests will be able to enjoy fluffy all-you-can-eat pancakes (with toppings), sausage, and choice of juice or coffee.
“We had an amazing turnout last year,” said General Manager, Jeff Esposito. “We’re looking so forward to another great event for families and seeing all the smiles on the kids’ faces.”
We're told Santa will meet and mingle with the children and be available to take free photos with them. Areas will be set up for children to write letters or color pictures to Santa.
Tickets for "Breakfast with Santa" are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
Children 2-years-old and younger will be admitted for free.
Organizers say family 4 pack of tickets are also available for $32 in advance.
Tickets can be purchased here.