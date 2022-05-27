 Skip to main content
5th annual Food Truck Festival happening in Evansville on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Food Truck Festival

Evansville, Indiana's 5th annual Food Truck Festival is scheduled to take place Sunday.

Organizers say the festival will include several dozen food trucks, around 40 in total, with a crowd of more than 5,000 expected to show.

A variety of activities and entertainment are also planned for the festival. There will be a family section with a "dinosaur encounter," a mechanical bull, face painting, live music, and much more.

It's all happening from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, inside historic Bosse Field.

You can get tickets ahead of the event online by clicking here. A variety of different ticket options providing different access levels are available.

2022 Evansville Food Truck Festival

2022 Evansville Food Truck Festival flyer

