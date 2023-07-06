6-year-old Evansville boy becomes honorary EFD firefighter for saving his grandma

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. You just need courage and nobility in a time of need.
On Thursday, the Evansville Fire Department recognized 6-year-old Houston Houchin for his heroic actions back in June; making him an honorary firefighter.
Houston and his little sister, Hensley, were at their Nana’s one morning when she collapsed in the yard.
Houston immediately recognized the need for help and took off.
He found a group of men working for Hydromax Plumbing on a nearby house and asked for help.
“He came down, was really quiet. You could tell he was uneasy about coming down to strangers. But as soon as we saw him coming down the hill, we knew that something was amiss,” says Rich Brokaw from Hydromax Plumbing.
The men helped Houston and called 911.
Houston and Hensley were given EFD badges, little fire helmets, and motivation for a future career.