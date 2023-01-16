6-year-old girl collects and donates dozens of blankets to local homeless shelter

One little girl from Indianapolis is making a big difference in the community and has no plans to ever stop.
Residents at the United Caring Services shelter in Evansville had tears falling down their faces on Monday, as a 6-year-old little girl donated dozens of blankets that she had collected just for them.
Fallon Wetherill saw a need and took it upon herself to fulfill it.
“Just think of something first and then go for it,” Fallon tells 44News.
Fallon’s mom, Natisha Wetherill says, “We challenged Fallon to think of a person that she would like to pray for and she chose the people experiencing homelessness.”
But Fallon wanted to take it one step further.
She felt like she wasn’t doing enough to help them, and decided she wanted to keep them warm by collecting and donating blankets.
Initially, she had a goal of around 20 blankets.
By the end of the year, they had collected 300.
Now, Fallon’s donated over 500 blankets and counting.
She calls it ‘Warm Up with the Wetherills.’
“As a parent, I’m normally the one that’s supposed to be teaching my daughter. But, this is a case where she has definitely taught me something,” says Fallon’s dad, Clint Wetherill.
Fallon donated 50 blankets on Monday with the help of her family, Hope Dot Com, and United Caring Services.
“You can make a big difference if your heart is in the right place, and we’re just really proud of her,” Clint Wetherill says.