61-Year-Old Henderson Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Wednesday Morning Crash

One person is dead after a crash that happened on Wednesday morning in Henderson County, Kentucky.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Rucker Road 1 E and Larue Road and involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck that was hauling logs.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the log truck was pulling out of a driveway onto Rucker Road 1 when for unknown reasons, a pickup truck that was driving south down the road crashed into it.
The sheriff's office says the pickup truck was driven by 61-year-old Daniel Mullins of Henderson. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henderson County Coroner's Office.
Mullins' autopsy will be performed in Madisonville at a later time.
No other details have been released at this time.