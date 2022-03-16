 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

61-Year-Old Henderson Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Wednesday Morning Crash

  • Updated
  • 0

One person is dead after a crash that happened on Wednesday morning in Henderson County, Kentucky.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Rucker Road 1 E and Larue Road and involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck that was hauling logs.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the log truck was pulling out of a driveway onto Rucker Road 1 when for unknown reasons, a pickup truck that was driving south down the road crashed into it.

The sheriff's office says the pickup truck was driven by 61-year-old Daniel Mullins of Henderson. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henderson County Coroner's Office.

Mullins' autopsy will be performed in Madisonville at a later time.

No other details have been released at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you