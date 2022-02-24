7-Vehicle Crash Closes Western Kentucky Parkway at Muhlenberg-Ohio County Line

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 23 the stage was 38.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 39.5 feet early Tuesday
morning and then remain around this level through Saturday,
March 05. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

7-Vehicle Crash Closes Western Kentucky Parkway at Muhlenberg-Ohio County Line

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Alert

Officials in western Kentucky are advising drivers of a lengthy closure caused by a multi-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a crash at the Green River bridge has shut down a portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway at the Muhlenberg County-Ohio County line.

Reports currently indicate the crash involves seven vehicles total, including four semi-trucks. KYTC says there is oil and diesel fuel spread along an extended portion of the road.

KYTC says the eastbound lanes of travel have been reopened to traffic, but that the westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway will remain closed for several more hours.

KYTC says westbound traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 231 Beaver Dam Interchange to U.S. 231 North to U.S. 62 West to U.S. 431 South to return to the WK Parkway westbound at the U.S. 431 Central City Exit 58 Interchange.

With the closure expected to last for about four hours, drivers headed west can expect to be rerouted until about 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

No further information has been released on the crash at this time but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Feb 24 crash closes western Kentucky parkway

Crash at the Green River bridge closes Western Kentucky Parkway in both directions at the Ohio County-Muhlenberg County line (Google Maps)

