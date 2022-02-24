7-Vehicle Crash Closes Western Kentucky Parkway at Muhlenberg-Ohio County Line

Officials in western Kentucky are advising drivers of a lengthy closure caused by a multi-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a crash at the Green River bridge has shut down a portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway at the Muhlenberg County-Ohio County line.
Reports currently indicate the crash involves seven vehicles total, including four semi-trucks. KYTC says there is oil and diesel fuel spread along an extended portion of the road.
KYTC says the eastbound lanes of travel have been reopened to traffic, but that the westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway will remain closed for several more hours.
KYTC says westbound traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 231 Beaver Dam Interchange to U.S. 231 North to U.S. 62 West to U.S. 431 South to return to the WK Parkway westbound at the U.S. 431 Central City Exit 58 Interchange.
With the closure expected to last for about four hours, drivers headed west can expect to be rerouted until about 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.
No further information has been released on the crash at this time but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.