71 Cadets Graduate From Kentucky State Police's Basic training Academy

71 cadets graduated from the Kentucky State Police's basic training academy on Friday.
KSP says that this class, Cadet Class 101, is the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014.
According to KSP, the cadets worked for months before graduating Friday.
"Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on Oct. 3, 2021 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper to one day wear the badge of honor as they protect and serve all who live and visit Kentucky’s 120 counties," KSP said in a statement. "Graduating cadets pledged to uphold the mission of KSP by promoting public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights."
- POST 1, MAYFIELD
- Matthew Fleming, Benton, Ky.
- Brayden Thomas, Cadiz, Ky.
- Post 2, MADISONVILLE
- Nathan Pedigo, Portland, Tn.
- Post 3, BOWLING GREEN
- Trevor Vandermolen, Rineyville, Ky.
- Devon Banaszak, London, Ky.
- Walker Hogan, Leitchfield, Ky.
- Daniel DeLeon, Lufkin, Tx.
- Tavian Thompson, Russell Springs, Ky.
- Post 4, ELIZABETHTOWN
- James Payne, Glasgow, Ky.
- Travis Dalton, Brandenburg, Ky.
- Post 5, CAMPBELLSBURG
- Joshua Rexroat, Bedford, Ky.
- Amanda Begel, Prospect, Ky.
- Colin Bryant, Mt. Washington, Ky.
- Alan Spencer, Mount Washington, Ky.
- Post 6, DRY RIDGE
- Caleb Dicken, Ramsey, In.
- Garryn Wood, Frankfort, Ky.
- Luke Edwards, Frankfort, Ky.
- Manuel Ruvalcaba, San Martin de Hidalgo, Jalisco, Mexico.
- Post 7, RICHMOND
- Jason Montgomery, Tyner, Ky.
- Joshua Buckner, Berea, Ky.
- Jacob Coffey, McKee, Ky.
- Robert Baker, Manchester, Ky.
- Tiana Simpson, Corbin, Ky.
- Benjamin Holt, London, Ky.
- Jon Best, Winchester, Ky.
- Bobby Estes, Beattyville, Ky.
- Post 8, MOREHEAD
- Matthew Smith, East Point, Ky.
- Post 9, PIKEVILLE
- Joseph Slone, Pikeville, Ky.
- Nicholas Taylor, Pikeville, Ky.
- Terry Mounts, Pikeville, Ky.
- Megan Thomas, Emmalena, Ky.
- Brennan Eckart, Cecilia, Ky.
- Zachary Burgess, Pikeville, Ky.
- Logan Hillerman, Pikeville, Ky.
- Timothy Smith, Canada, Ky.
- Dylan Chapman, Red Fox, Ky.
- Hunter Kidd, Grethel, Ky.
- Michael McKinney, Harold, Ky.
- Post 10, HARLAN
- Jason Blanton, Pineville, Ky.
- Cameron Cornett, Evarts, Ky.
- Chelsea Brock, Corbin, Ky.
- Matthew Abner, Pineville, Ky.
- Colby Cochran, Harlan, Ky.
- Joshua Jones, Corbin, Ky.
- Keston Price, Harlan, Ky.
- Post 11, LONDON
- William Harrison, Somerset, Ky.
- Post 12, FRANKFORT
- Matthew Carter, McKee, Ky.
- Jordan Thompson, Lawrenceburg, Ky.
- Robert Stepp, Versailles, Ky.
- William Watts, Versailles, Ky.
- Adam Champlain, Georgetown, Ky.
- Chad Hagan, Louisville, Ky.
- Austin Watts, Lawrenceburg, Ky.
- Post 13, HAZARD
- Dustin Ballard, Hyden, Ky.
- Arlie Stidham Jr., Hazard, Ky.
- Ryan Couch, Bonnyman, Ky.
- Zachary Neice, Hindman, Ky.
- Post 14, ASHLAND
- Dylan Alexander, Grayson, Ky.
- William Galloway, Hindman, Ky.
- Post 15, COLUMBIA
- Stephen England, Campbellsville, Ky.
- Trevor Sharp, Liberty, Ky.
- Jacob Wilson, Dunnville, Ky.
- Maverick Gadberry, Liberty, Ky.
- David Sagrecy, Springfield, Ky.
- Kendon Young, Campbellsville, Ky.
- Hunter McQueary, Windsor, Ky.
- Daniel Smith, Mt. Vernon, Ky.
- Lucas Justice, Russell Springs, Ky.
- Post 16, HENDERSON
- Lucas Atherton, Beaver Dam, Ky.
- James Hendricks, Henderson, Ky.
- Jared Lundy, Marion, Ky.
You can see a full statement about Friday's graduation ceremony on the KSP Facebook page.