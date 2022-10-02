8 people sent to hospital after crash with intoxicated driver in Daviess County, sheriff's office says

Eight people were sent to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon crash involving an intoxicated driver in Daviess County, Kentucky, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The sheriff's office says a 2000 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Wrights Landing Rd. when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 2830.
Authorities say the Ford F-150 pulled into the path of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, which was traveling eastbound on the highway.
We're told that both vehicles went off the road after hitting each other, which is when the Ford F-150 overturned.
The sheriff's office says that a man and a woman from the Sonata were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and that a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old from the Sonata were flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Four people from the Ford were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
DCSO says the driver of the Ford, 27-year-old Juan Carlos Velazquez of Owensboro, was arrested on charges of DUI 1st offense, assault 1st degree and assault 2nd degree.