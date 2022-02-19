 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

.Heavy rainfall that occurred Thursday continues to cause rises
on the Ohio River. The river will rise above flood stage at these
locations between tonight and Monday, and remain above flood stage
through next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 37.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 42.3 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

8th Annual Franklin Street Gumbo Cook-Off Raises Money For Good Causes

  • Updated
  • 0
8th Annual Franklin Street Gumbo Cook-Off Raises Money For Good Causes
Marisa Patwa

On the West Side of Evansville, a spicy event took place Saturday for a good cause.

Non-profit organizations from all over the tri-state joined in for the 8th Annual Franklin Street Gumbo Cook off.

The goal is see who could make the best gumbo and to raise money for their organizations.

"Well I love our community, so getting out with the community and just serving the community," said Cathy Myers with Hope.com. "And watching their faces as they come up and just enjoy we love just serving the community.

For $20, you could purchase a keepsake mug, and the proceeds benefit all of the participating non-profits.

In the past eight years, over $150K has been raised for local non-profits.

