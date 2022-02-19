8th Annual Franklin Street Gumbo Cook-Off Raises Money For Good Causes

On the West Side of Evansville, a spicy event took place Saturday for a good cause.
Non-profit organizations from all over the tri-state joined in for the 8th Annual Franklin Street Gumbo Cook off.
The goal is see who could make the best gumbo and to raise money for their organizations.
"Well I love our community, so getting out with the community and just serving the community," said Cathy Myers with Hope.com. "And watching their faces as they come up and just enjoy we love just serving the community.
For $20, you could purchase a keepsake mug, and the proceeds benefit all of the participating non-profits.
In the past eight years, over $150K has been raised for local non-profits.