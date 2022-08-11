911 calls depict chaotic first moments after Evansville house explosion

New audio obtained by 44News gives an inside look at the first few moments of a the deadly house explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday.
Dispatchers started to receive multiple 911 calls after the explosion, which happened at a home near the corner of North Weinbach Avenue and Vogel Road.
The emergency calls were made by people at nearby businesses, a mail carrier, and even a resident who lived just a few houses away from the blast site.
One woman said she was at work when she heard the explosion, shaking her entire office building.
Another man living several streets over on South Dexter Avenue called 911 after the explosion shook his home.
A mail carrier who was parked on the corner of Hercules Avenue and Bellaire Avenue said he saw debris flying above the treetops after the explosion, which shook his whole mail truck.
Another woman who lived just a few houses away from the blast site called 911.
Three people were killed in the explosion, and another person is in the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The identities of the victims haven't been released at this time.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly provided an update on the situation. Chief Connelly says he plans to provide more updates throughout the day Thursday.
We've now have multiple looks at the blast when it happened, including one captured by a Ring doorbell camera, and another captured by a security camera at a nearby business. Other footage shows an inside look of one of the homes destroyed in the blast.