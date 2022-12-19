911 Gives Hope Delivers Toys to Kids

The delivery of toys donated by Tri-state shoppers made their way to kids staying in local hospitals on Monday.
Local first responders, and several sponsors went on to make several stops to delivery toys including ascension Saint Vincent, Deaconess and Echo Community Health Care.
Today was the culmination of several months of hard work for organizers
"It could be anybody you could be sick, if you're waiting for a surgery and you're having to go in and see a doctor, you're scared," said Chief of Evansville Police Billy Bolin. "It's just a way to cheer them up in a situation that otherwise not be joyful."
It wasn't just toys being dropped off either, clothing, and gift certificates we're donated among others.