911 Hang-Up Call Ends in Two Arrests in Evansville

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 38.5 feet
tonight, then rise to a crest of 40.7 feet late Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

911 Hang-Up Call Ends in Two Arrests in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Myers and Ryan Jordan via Vanderburgh County Jail

Christopher Myers (L) and Ryan Jordan (R) (Vanderburgh County Jail photos)

There was a heavy police presence near downtown Evansville early on Tuesday morning after a 911 hang-up call.

44News obtained the 911 call that was made around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, which started the whole thing.

In the audio of the 911 call, a woman caller can be heard saying just two words - "help me" - before the call is ended.

After the call was made, numerous officers and SWAT team members responded to a home at W. Franklin Street and Main Street, where dispatchers were able to trace the call to.

When they knocked on the front door, police say they heard a struggle and what sounded like wood hitting the door, as if someone inside was attempting to barricade it.

While officers tried to force their way inside through another door, they say the door was opened, at which time multiple people were detained.

Police say the woman who originally called 911 claimed that she was tied up and held against her will, but that her story changed when she spoke to detectives. Police say they believe the woman may have been hallucinating when she dialed 911, and that narcotics may have played a factor.

As a result of the incident, police say 42-year-old Christopher Myers and 40-year-old Ryan Jordan were arrested. Jordan was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

Police say Myers had drugs on him and that he tried to escape from officers at the scene.

This is a developing story.

