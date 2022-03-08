911 Hang-Up Call Ends in Two Arrests in Evansville

There was a heavy police presence near downtown Evansville early on Tuesday morning after a 911 hang-up call.
44News obtained the 911 call that was made around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, which started the whole thing.
In the audio of the 911 call, a woman caller can be heard saying just two words - "help me" - before the call is ended.
After the call was made, numerous officers and SWAT team members responded to a home at W. Franklin Street and Main Street, where dispatchers were able to trace the call to.
When they knocked on the front door, police say they heard a struggle and what sounded like wood hitting the door, as if someone inside was attempting to barricade it.
While officers tried to force their way inside through another door, they say the door was opened, at which time multiple people were detained.
Police say the woman who originally called 911 claimed that she was tied up and held against her will, but that her story changed when she spoke to detectives. Police say they believe the woman may have been hallucinating when she dialed 911, and that narcotics may have played a factor.
As a result of the incident, police say 42-year-old Christopher Myers and 40-year-old Ryan Jordan were arrested. Jordan was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
Police say Myers had drugs on him and that he tried to escape from officers at the scene.
This is a developing story.