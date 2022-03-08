911 Hang-Up Call Leads to Two Arrests in Evansville

There was a heavy police presence near downtown Evansville on Tuesday after a 911 hang-up call.
Authorities responded to the area of W. Franklin Street and Main Street around 1:00 a.m. after the 911 call was made.
44News obtained the 911 call that started the whole thing. After a long pause, the caller can be heard saying just two words - "help me" - before the call is ended.
Numerous EPD cruisers responded to the area, with SWAT team members also present.
The incident ended shortly after authorities used flash bang grenades and took two people into custody.
The identity of the individuals who were taken into custody haven't been released at this time.
