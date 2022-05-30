96-year-old WWII Navy sailor reflects on his service during Oak Hill Cemetery ceremony

Emotions were high at Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday afternoon, as veterans who have served in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf wars gathered to memorialize the brothers and sisters who have fallen before them.
"This evolved from the grief of families they felt when they didn't have the person at the dinner table, the person on the farm, the person across the table -- and they never saw that person again”, said Dr. Mark Browning, a Persian-Gulf War Veteran.
The annual ceremony is organized by the American Legion Funkhouser Post 8, and attendees were taken back in time with a recitation of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address and the reading of the “Poem of the Soldier”, by American Legion Adjutant Staci Asher and Dr. Mark Browning, respectively.
In attendance was a group of a local veteran’s motorcycle club, who are stopping by eight tri-state cemeteries throughout the day to honor their fallen heroes.
At Oak Hill Cemetery, they paid their respects to Cliff Acuff, an Iraq War veteran and friend to many of the bikers.
“He was a great man, a great sergeant, and a great leader for a lot of us. Unfortunately the way he passed wasn't ideally when we lost him -- it was very quick-- but everything about him -- he loved his guys -- we loved him,” said fellow veteran biker Ryan Conway.
One special veteran, Mr. William Baumholser., a Navy sailor in World War 1 -- was the star of the show.
The 96-year old, who enlisted at only 17 years old in 1944, has made it his mission to attend the Oak Hill Ceremony every year for as long as he can and continue to pay respects to his fallen brethren.
Baumholser said what he loved most about the military was being able to see the world.
As he reflected on his experiences, Baumholser stated he was “[G]lad to still live to see it.”