99-year-old WWII veteran from Dawson Springs passes away on D-Day anniversary

The community is remembering the life of a local World War II veteran who lived for nearly a century.
Dudley Riley of Dawson Springs passed away on Monday, June 6, at the age of 99. Coincidentally, Monday also marked the anniversary of D-Day.
As his obituary explains, Riley served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and also served one year as a Prisoner of War in Germany.
He was also the oldest member of the Webster County Lions Club, and a Purple Heart recipient.
He began working at the VA Hospital at Outwood near Dawson Springs, and expanded his career as an administrator for veteran’s hospitals in several locations in the United States before retiring.
Riley's funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Beshear Funeral Home. The funeral will include military rights along with dignitaries from many organizations including the Webster County Lions Club.