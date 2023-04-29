A big family needs a big house; Habitat for Humanity comes to the rescue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — For the first time in their history, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is building a two-story home. The eight bedroom, 3,000+ sq. foot house is soon to be the home of the Billings family.
Having to sleep six to a room and keeping their clothes in totes because there’s no closet space–the Billings children will get their own spaces and their own walk-in closets.
There’s a reason the Billings are receiving Habitat’s largest house to-date. Carl and Carolyn Billings live with their kids Jhavier, Racine, Caron, Lelan, Chance, Tasia, Tamara, Acayshua, Antdashua, Ed'nashua, Bella, and Nathan.
When the couple had six kids of their own, they were called on to step up. Carolyn Billings told 44News ”we have adopted a lot of our nieces and nephews. My husband don’t like to say it–we adopted–he likes [the family] to be considered as one. Those are our kids, but my brother and sister both was incarcerated. We’ve had them for eight years, so… they’re ours.”
That’s eight years of both Carolyn and Carl working full-time, raising 12 kids, and not even having space to all sit together and enjoy a meal as a family at the end of the day.
”Dinner time and stuff," Carolyn said, "we do sections where the small ones come and eat and then the big ones come and eat. Now everybody will be able to eat as a family.”
In their current living situation, the entire family shares a single bathroom. ”There’s a lot of arguments in the morning time. Maybe we can be on time to stuff instead of everybody being late from arguing over who’s going to brush they teeth first," Carolyn said.
Housing a family of 14 was no easy task for Habitat for Humanity. Beth Folz, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, told 44News ”it’s essentially two of our normal houses on top of each other.”
Saturday morning alone, around 100 hundred volunteers, the Billings family included, helped paint the house and attach siding. The massive project was made possible by a sponsorship from the family of the late Matt Braun, in his memory. Theirs and many other's generosity and hard work are giving the Billings family a place to truly make their own.
”This is their house," Carolyn said. "They have a place to always call home.” The family is hoping to move-in in early July, and right now, they’re planning a 4th of July cookout.