A camper has been placed on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River Thursday morning

PHOTO COURTESY: Adam Blyth
A sandbar that forms in the middle of the Ohio River along the Evansville riverfront has been a place for boats and residents to enjoy years. But, it has become a parking lot once again for something else.
Early this morning, a camper was parked in the middle of the sandbar.
According to witnesses, around 1:30 A.M. Thursday morning, a floating barge was seen taking the small camper out to the sand bar.
The camper is located in the exact same position that a pickup truck was parked at in 2017 for a few weeks while the sandbar was in existence.
No word yet on who took the camper to the Ohio River but, witnesses believe it is the same person who placed the truck on the Ohio River.