A decline in home sales in August of 2023 compared to August of 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — When is it the right time to buy or sell your home? You have a lot to consider in this current housing market. Interest rates are high but in the area, property value is selling for 8-percent higher than last year.
According to the Indiana Association of Realtors, there were over 74 thousand home sales statewide last month. That's 18 percent below August of 2022. Despite mortgage rates hovering over 7 percent, the Evansville area outperformed statewide trends.
"We had such a hot 2020, after the pandemic, and 2021, that we are moving back to pre-pandemic levels just a normal even flow of real estate," said Gretchen Muchnick, Owner of F.C Tucker. "I do think the raised interest rates have caused some buyers to think is now the right time."
Low inventory of homes is another reason for the declining market.
"For anyone who owns a home right now you're in a really terrific position," Muchnick says.
The downside of low inventory is the competitiveness of the market. One Evansville home buyer said as soon as a home was listed it was gone.
"I was looking everyday. People would get in there and as soon as they see it, some people were putting in offers without even seeing it [a home], its that competitive right now," said Haley Sulwaske, an Evansville resident.
Realtors say another reason there are so few homes available, is the lack of new home construction.