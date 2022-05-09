A golf tournament to provide resources to women in the Tri-State kicks off in Evansville Monday

The Deaconess Classic for Women's Health will take place today Monday, May 9.
The all women's golf tournament is committed to increasing awareness of women's health and the importance of early detection.
Proceeds from the event taking place at the Evansville Country Club, provide financial resources to support community education, as well as treatment of the diseases threatening the lives of women.
Since the first Deaconess Classic, the golf tournament has raised over $3 million dollars, and provided more than $12,000 mammograms and ultrasounds to women in the Tri-State.
The first golfers were set to tee off at 10:00 A.M.