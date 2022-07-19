A history of Evansville's first community hospital as Ascension St. Vincent celebrates 150 years

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Monday, welcoming the hospital's newest addition all the while commemorating its century-plus legacy.
Serenity Park, located on the hospital's main campus on Washington Avenue, was a concept first sparked during the pandemic when the hospital was closed to many.
The park was designed with the goal of creating a place focused on the emotional well-being of all staff, patients and visitors through a private and tranquil setting.
"We had loved ones in the hospital itself, we also had our own staff when we had no place to go when they needed downtime, so that was the entire vision for serenity park -- to give our staff, to give our visitors, to give the families of our loved ones a place to visit," said Parveen Chand, interim president at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
The grand opening of Serenity Park fell on a momentous day. Monday was the 150th anniversary of the hospital's service to the community.
"July 18, 1872, is actually when we had our first patient come to us," Vice President of Operations John Greaney said.
150 years ago, at the request of an Evansville businessman, a group of nuns known as the Daughters of Charity traveled from Maryland to Evansville and opened St. Mary's hospital on the banks of the Ohio.
The sisters operated out of the old Marine hospital until 1894 when the facility up sized and moved to First Avenue.
In March 1956, St. Mary's moved to the city's east side where it stands today on Washington Avenue.
In 100 minutes, 97 patients were moved 6.8 miles via ambulances or taxis from the old location to the new site. It was a historic feat known as "Operation Good Neighbor".
"The community really rallied around, and you know, box trucks from various companies and people stepped up to move out patients safely," Greaney said.
St. Mary's advanced and made milestones for 60 more years until 2017, when it adopted the St. Vincent name as the statewide ministry continued to grow.
Finally, in 2018, the hospital joined with the 19 other St. Vincent hospitals and ambulatory locations in the state in incorporating the national network, Ascension. this merge formed the Ascension St. Vincent that serves the River City today.
"We are a ministry first and foremost," Greaney said. "We just happen to provide health care and so that really is what sustains us."
After 150 years, it has a long legacy to look back on, but as symbolized by the newest addition Serenity Park, there's still a long future ahead for the oldest community hospital in Evansville.
"It's exciting and we're going to need a bigger wall to tell the rest of our story," Greaney said.