'A League of the Own' fans invited back to Bosse Field to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary

This Saturday, July 2 Bosse Field in Evansville will be hosting a movie night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "A League of Their Own."
Everyone can come out to the historic ballpark to watch the movie, while enjoying hotdogs, burgers, beer, and experience a piece of Evansville history at the same time.
The move starring Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Geena Davis took in $132 million dollars worldwide, on just a $40 million dollar filming budget.
Most of the production on the 1992 film was based in Huntingburg, and Evansville.
Admission to the movie screening is free, with gates opening at 7:00 P.M. and the movie starting at 8:00 P.M.