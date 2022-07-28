A local band shares how playing live has changed since the pandemic and the release of their new EP

Two members of the local band Stackin' Eights joined 44News This Morning to discuss their upcoming EP release of original music, as well as how the 6-member band was formed at the beginning of the pandemic.
Stevie Lee and Jonny G also shared the challenges most bands faced universally, as bars and music venues closed in the spring of 2020.
The duo now says booking gigs has become much easier in recent months, and are excited to close out the summer playing at Friday After Five in early September.
Stackin' Eights will also be taking the state at KC's Timeout Lounge in Evansville this Saturday, July 29.
