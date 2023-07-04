A local preschooler is raising money for a classmate’s dad battling ALS by selling eggs

Rhenna Lefler is a preschooler with a business mind and a big heart.
It started as a side hustle for her very own trampoline. Selling eggs and vegetables at a stand in her front yard. But once that goal was met, she kept going.
Now, Rhenna is filling up her piggy bank to share with a classmate.
With the blessing from the Rynkiewich family, 50% of proceeds from Rhenna’s egg sales goes towards Frank Rynkiewich's battle with ALS. 100% of proceeds from Rhenna’s vegetable and honey business goes to their family, along with any donation made at the stand or on their gofundme.
Rhenna is friends and classmates with Frank’s son, Theo.
So far, she’s on track to raise hundreds for the family. All Rhenna and her mom have to do is keep the stand stocked. It hasn’t been easy, but the community has helped with that too. “I'll come home from work and the stand will be fully stocked and I didn't do it that day,” Nalen Lefler says, Rhenna’s mom.
The stand is located in Wadesville, at 10511 Downen Road.
“They're literally the best people ever, so just for something like this to happen to such good people, it really sucks,” Nalen says.
If you can’t make it to the stand, Rhenna and the Lefler family are encouraging donations through gofundme.
That link can be found here. https://gofund.me/3bd10bc9