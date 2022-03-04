 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A Look Inside a Female Operated Law Firm Helping Other Women

  • Updated
  • 0

Attorney Tanisha Carothers and her fellow staff spend their time servicing her clients making sure they are represented well in court.

"We are a general practice firm, operating general law, family law, we also do business start up foundations and a little bit of everything," said Carothers.

A typical law firm, this office stands out a little more than others because it's completely female owned and operated.

"Not only myself but all of my support staff are women and it's actually an extension of the other work that I do," said Carothers.

Along with the law office, Carothers owns Herspace Co. a lifestyle brand for the modern woman.

A Jack of all trades, she takes pride in using her opportunities to help other women.

"Women have, I think, unique experiences opportunities," said Carothers. "so anytime I have an opportunity or advancement it's actually a passion and purpose of mine to make sure that I reach out and provide that same opportunity for other women."

With it being International Women's History month, 44News is putting a spotlight on women locally using their talents to encourage diversity in their industry.

"As a black woman also less than 2% of African American women are attorneys in the U.S. And so when we start talking about what it means to be a woman, a woman of color in a predominately male field there are many challenges," said Carothers. "but my goal is to always push forward, always have fortitude and make sure that none of those barriers ever stop me in my pursuit of my dreams and my goals."

When the month of March comes to an end, Carothers plans to continue using her voice to uplift women whenever she can.

"We're just as capable and I think that's the story for women in general." said Carothers.

