...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

A month after getting shot in the face, the grandmother of the Uvalde school shooter is released from a hospital

A grandmother who was shot by her grandson before he killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school has been released from a hospital.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A grandmother who was shot by her grandson before he killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school has been released from a hospital.

University Health in San Antonio said a 66-year-old patient injured the day of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has been released.

The only remaining patient from the shooting, a 10-year-old girl, has been upgraded to good condition, the hospital system tweeted Tuesday.

As CNN has previously reported, the 66-year-old woman is the grandmother of the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

The grandmother's husband, Rolando Reyes, said his wife was shot in the face at their home. The shooting happened before her grandson drove to nearby Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two teachers, authorities said.

A bullet pierced the jaw and upper cheek of his wife, Reyes told CNN last month, and she would need significant reconstructive surgery at a hospital in San Antonio.

