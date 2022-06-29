A national campaign focused on boating and water safety kicks off Saturday

An increase in the number of boating incidents and fatalities during the July 4th holiday has Indiana Conservation Officers warning boaters ahead of any gatherings on the water this weekend.
Officials say, operating any vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is prohibited.
They also encourage those of all ages to wear a life jacket while on the water.
The safety campaign, which includes checkpoints on some of the state's biggest recreational water-ways starts Saturday, July 2 and runs through Monday, July 4.
Operation Dry Water is in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, and the U.S. Coast Guard.