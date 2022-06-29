 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

A national campaign focused on boating and water safety kicks off this Saturday

An increase in the number of boating incidents and fatalities during the July 4th holiday has Indiana Conservation Officers warning boaters ahead of any gatherings on the water this weekend.

Officials say, operating any vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is prohibited.

They also encourage those of all ages to wear a life jacket while on the water.

The safety campaign, which includes checkpoints on some of the state's biggest recreational water-ways starts Saturday, July 2 and runs through Monday, July 4. 

Operation Dry Water is in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

