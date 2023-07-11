A neighborhood pool is set to reopen after being closed for over three years

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — New plans for the remodeling and reopening of the Cravens Pool have been released by Owensboro Parks and Recreation.
The pool, that was first opened in the mid 1970's, was shut down in 2019 for significant repairs.
There was even a potential for the pool to be shut down for good.
Recently, Owensboro City Commissioners committed $750,000 to improving the property.
Now, we get a look at what it will look like.
Some of the features include a water table, underwater benches for lounging, and a deeper end of the pool with an aqua rope.
Residents who have been in this community for over 60 years, are emotional to see this pool carry on for many more.
Virgil Helton, an Owensboro resident said in part, “We wore this place out when we were little. I mean we wore it out, and I mean it means a lot.”
The city's bids for contractors will begin in August.
Officials hope that once a contractor is chosen, construction on the property can begin in the fall.