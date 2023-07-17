A new warning on text scammers asking for donations posing as local organizations

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A warning about a scam sweeping through one community.
Someone is posing as the Poseyville Volunteer Fire Department, by sending texts to unsuspecting individuals.
They encourage you to support the department by buying a t-shirt, but the link they provide is used to steal your credit card information.
The fire department shared a photo to their social media warning residents about the scam.
The familiarity to the firefighters makes the small town an easy target.
The Federal Trade Commission says that text message scams are one of the many ways someone can steal your personal information.
Alyssa Brooks, the captain for the Poseyville Fire Department says, "A lot of people around here knows a lot of us, so if they just reach out to us directly, that's usually the best prevention. We try to get ahead of it by putting it on our social media page and sharing it."
Police say to make sure you always verify an organization before donating through text or over the phone.