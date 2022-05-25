 Skip to main content
A pair of Tri-State Wendy's locations helping to support a local sheriff's deputy and his family

Deputy Ron Harper Junior
Tommy Mason

Two Wendy's restaurant locations in Spencer County are raising funds to support the recovery of an injured sheriff's deputy.

The restaurants will be raising funds this evening during a special "Benefit Night" to support 27 years old Spencer County Deputy Ron Harper Jr.

Deputy Harper was badly injured in a crash back in April.

The benefit will take place from 5:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. at the Wendy's restaurant in Rockport as well as Dale.

Organizers say, 100% of proceeds will be donated directly to Deputy Harper and his family.

