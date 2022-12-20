A reminder for those adopting pets as Christmas presents

A lot of people dream about opening a box on Christmas morning to find a puppy with a big bow around its neck. But, a lot of people don’t.
A little puppy or a new cat really can be the perfect present for a family. However, there are several things to take into consideration before accepting that responsibility on behalf of someone else.
The first thing someone should know before gifting someone else a new pet is, do they even want one?
Also, do they have the means to take care of one?
Taking care of a new member of the family can be expensive, so gifters should always remember the financial burden that might come with it.
Parents should also be aware that the responsibility they expect their children to have, might fall on them.
“Whenever you’re ready is the best time. The holidays can be good because you know, the kids are in town and you have that extra support system with the family. But, then the holidays are over and you still have that pet,” says Laurie Miller with the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
It’s not to say that getting someone a pet for Christmas is always a bad idea. They really can be a sweet gift. But only if they are the right pet chosen specifically for the right family.
“Just don’t gift that long of a commitment for someone, you know? That’s a lot,” Miller says.