Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

A reminder for those adopting pets as Christmas presents

  • Updated
  • 0
A reminder for those adopting pets as Christmas presents
Claire Dugan

A lot of people dream about opening a box on Christmas morning to find a puppy with a big bow around its neck. But, a lot of people don’t.

 

A little puppy or a new cat really can be the perfect present for a family. However, there are several things to take into consideration before accepting that responsibility on behalf of someone else.

 

The first thing someone should know before gifting someone else a new pet is, do they even want one? 

 

Also, do they have the means to take care of one?

 

Taking care of a new member of the family can be expensive, so gifters should always remember the financial burden that might come with it.

 

Parents should also be aware that the responsibility they expect their children to have, might fall on them. 

 

“Whenever you’re ready is the best time. The holidays can be good because you know, the kids are in town and you have that extra support system with the family. But, then the holidays are over and you still have that pet,” says Laurie Miller with the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

 

It’s not to say that getting someone a pet for Christmas is always a bad idea. They really can be a sweet gift. But only if they are the right pet chosen specifically for the right family.

 

“Just don’t gift that long of a commitment for someone, you know? That’s a lot,” Miller says.

