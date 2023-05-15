A shooting at a Henderson Motel leaves one man in critical condition

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —
A man was shot at the Holiday Motel Saturday night. Police have identified a person of interest but they are still searching for the person responsible.
Just after nine in the evening, officers were dispatched to the motel for a person who was shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with a bullet wound to his chest.
"That subject was listed as critical. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently stable but in critical condition," said Lieutenant Stuart O'Nan of the Henderson Police Department.
Police later identified a person of interest after talking with witnesses at the scene but no arrests have been made at this time.
"We are working through the process of going different routes to have enough probable cause for the situation," said Lt. O'Nan. "We did get some help from the residents at the Holiday Motel. They did give us some information that led to us finding a person of interest in this case."
The investigation remains on-going at this time.