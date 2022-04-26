A Shortage in Formula Is Causing Concern For Mothers

There's a shortage in baby formula and many mothers like Jennifer Burke are concerned, saying this has been an ongoing issue for months.
"Everyone had stated they were out," said Burke. "It started actually about January, I had no idea what was going on I just happened to just keep going to go get formula and there was none."
Back in February Abbott Laboratories recalled several of their formula products adding to the shortage. A frustrating reality for mothers like across the country and across the Tri-State.
"I've traveled over an hour before just to get the formula that he needs," said Burke. "I've had my family from Indiana send me formula when they find it. It's just been hard to find and when we do find it, it just takes quit some time."
Burke says stores like Walmart, Sam's Club and Target are often sold out of the formula she needs for her baby. Several popular brands aren't on the shelves and if the shelves are stocked these stores have limited the amount people can purchase.
"Most of the stores that I've been to you are at a limit of 4," said Burke.
Despite this, many mom's are trying to find a light at the end of the tunnel, depending on each other to make it through for their little ones.
"Hang in there, you know they always say it takes a village and it truly does. I've looked out for some other moms too," said Burke. "and don't hesitate to ask for help, I know a lot of moms they tend to not want to ask for help and I have learned that sometimes you just have to."
If you know a mother in need of baby formula you can give a lending hand by donating. Several mothers 44News spoke with say that small gesture can go a long way.