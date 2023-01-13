A spike in Fentanyl overdoses and deaths in Henderson

A devastating start to the year here in Henderson, in just the first 13 days of 2023 there's already been14 overdoses and 4 deaths from fentanyl.
Community leaders held a press conference today as the problem continues to get worse day by day.
"To say this is troublesome or bothers me as the chief of police would be an understatement. This is our number one focus right now," says Sean McKinney, Police Chief for the Henderson Police Department.
The overdoses are caused by fentanyl or other drugs laced with fentanyl. Henderson in 2022 had a total of 17 deaths related to Fentanyl. The slightest dosage of fentanyl can be deadly. It comes in colorful pills with M-30 on it or in powder form.
"It's a very serious issue. Fentanyl is killing our kids, Fentanyl is killing our parents, Fentanyl is killing our people of all ages here in Henderson, Kentucky," says Brad Staton, Mayor of Henderson.
To fight the epidemic, Henderson Police will double their drug task force to work on awareness and services for those struggling with addiction.
"If you're struggling with addiction or know someone struggling with addiction reach out to us, reach out to the Henderson Police Department...we want to help you get into a treatment facility," says Chief McKinney.
The department says it's stocking up on life saving treatments like
Narcan.
They are urging the community to help battle this issue anyway they can. If you or someone you know suffers from an opioid addiction or you know of trafficking Fentanyl, you are urged to contact the Henderson Police Department.