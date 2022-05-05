A week celebrating correctional officers also shines a spotlight on staff shortages in the Tri-State

As National Correctional Officer Week continues, we're reminded that many jails and prisons across the country continue to face staffing shortages.
On Wednesday we reported on how Warrick County was among the few able to fill the gap.
However inside the Tri-State's biggest jail, they are struggling to do the same.
Vanderburgh County's shortage is cause for concern, when it comes to the safety of officers.
Currently roughly 650 inmates are locked in the facility, that was built for just over 500 offenders.
The jail is currently 20 officers short of a full staff.
Starting pay for a Vanderburgh County corrections officers starts at $18.61 an hour in the first year, and $20.60 after that.
There are several reasons preventing them from filling the openings, but a high turnover rate might be the biggest obstacle.
As they continue to look for ways to fill the gap, the roughly 80 guards who do patrol the cell blocks say, the job itself is rewarding.
Applications to apply as a corrections officer can be found by clicking here with a link to the Vanderburgh Sheriff's website.