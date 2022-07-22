 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Accident with injuries shuts down Sand Lane in Henderson

An accident with injury has shut down a road in Henderson for indefinite amount of time.

Henderson Police Department announced on Facebook that Sand Lane will be shut down indefinitely due to the accident.  They advise motorists to find alternate routes for the rest of the afternoon.

Around 1:13pm, Henderson Dispatch received the call for the accident at Sand Lane and McClure Avenue, near the entrance for Newman Park.

No word yet on the severity of the injuries in the accident or timetable on when Sand Lane will be reopened.

We will update the story as detail become available.

