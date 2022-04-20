Accidental shooting death of teen under investigation in Evansville, police say

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, say they're investigating the shooting death of a teenager.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to a shooting at a home on W. Virginia Street around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.
When they got there, EPD says they found the victim with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was beyond help, and that the coroner's office was called to the scene.
At this time, police say the shooting appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted.
EPD says the investigation is still active and that the teen's name will be released following an autopsy by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.
