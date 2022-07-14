Accuride creating 15 new jobs in Henderson with $2M investment

New jobs are coming to the Henderson, Kentucky area through a $2 million investment announcement by Accuride Corp.
Officials gathered at the Accuride facility on Adams Lane in Henderson on Thursday to share the economic announcement, which will bring 15 new jobs to the area.
Accuride officials say they're investing in equipment upgrades to keep the company competitive in the rapidly growing automotive market, and to position the operation to land new projects in the future.
The $2 million investment will include roof repairs, updating of at least one assembly welder robot, concrete repair and improved airflow throughout the 306,000-square-foot facility.
Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider said the project highlights the company’s faith in the local workforce.
“This announcement by Accuride is really exciting, not just because the company is adding 15 new jobs here, which is tremendous, but also because this investment is a vote of confidence by Accuride corporate leadership in our community,” Judge Schneider said. “This expansion makes it even more likely the local plant will be a viable, important part of Henderson County’s industrial sector for years to come.”
According to Accuride, the new jobs will pay an average hourly wage of $39 including benefits.
Accuride currently employs 137 people fulltime at the Henderson location, where it manufactures around 10,000 steel wheels per day.
To apply for open positions at Accuride, visit accuridecorp.com/career-opportunities.