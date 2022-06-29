Aces Athletics planning a tour to meet with fans and supporters ahead of the fall sports seasons

With a new era of Purple Aces athletics coming into focus, the University of Evansville Athletics Department will host its 2022 Aces Summer Road Trip.
It's all in a effort to give fans the opportunity to meet coaches, staff, and administrators.
There are four scheduled stops set for the trip, with the first today at Doc's Sports Bar along Stringtown Road.
Purple Aces Men's Basketball Head Coach David Ragland, along with additional fall sports coaches and administrators will be on hand.
