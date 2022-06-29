 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Aces Athletics planning a tour to meet with fans and supporters ahead of the fall sports seasons

Aces Road Trip Tour
Tommy Mason

With a new era of Purple Aces athletics coming into focus, the University of Evansville Athletics Department will host its 2022 Aces Summer Road Trip.

It's all in a effort to give fans the opportunity to meet coaches, staff, and administrators.

There are four scheduled stops set for the trip, with the first today at Doc's Sports Bar along Stringtown Road.

Purple Aces Men's Basketball Head Coach David Ragland, along with additional fall sports coaches and administrators will be on hand.

You can click here for a schedule of the upcoming tour stops.

