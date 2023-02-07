Active shooter training held weeks after Walmart shooting

The threat of an active shooter can present itself at anytime and any place and the Tri-State is no stranger to it. That's a scary thought that can quickly become reality.
"We can't just pretend like this is not the world we live in anymore," said Bryan Bishop the Vice President and Founder of Lawman Tactical.
In the words of Bishop, it's better to be prepared.
"We want to help give them the tools, if they find them self in that situation," said Bishop. "How do they respond? And how do they respond under stress?"
Which is why he's hosting the active threat training.
In a slide show presentation the group of people that signed up for the training were taught about previous active shooter incidents like Columbine, Uvalde and Sandy Hook.
They also learned about the incidents that happened here in the Tri-State.
The most recent one occurring at the West side Walmart.
"It became real to our local community unfortunately that hey this can happen here," said Bishop.
A conversational training, attendees were encouraged to answer questions and give their own thoughts and suggestions on what to do.
All while reiterating the theme of staying aware, prepared and willing to survive in the moments before law enforcement arrives.
"When people say run what exactly does that mean? Just run aimlessly no. It's like having a plan and always putting yourself in a position to be in a better position," said Bishop. "just trying to get people to think outside of the bubble essentially and give them the tools to make decisions under stress."