Adderall shortages causing patients to pay more for prescriptions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A shortage of ADHD medication is impacting a number of people who battle an attention-deficit disorder.
Pharmacies can not keep popular ADHD medications in stock.
The shortage is so bad some pharmacies are not even taking new prescriptions.
The shortage is due to manufacturing issues and although those manufactures are required to notify the FDA of the shortage, they are not required to say the cause of it.
This has left pharmacists to try and get patients treated through other pricier medicines that hurt the wallet of the customer.
The limited supply is impacting all ADHD medications, but with school back in session children who are diagnosed are considerably struggling.
According to the CDC, around six million children are diagnosed with ADHD and 62% of them are treated through medication.
Now many pharmacies have had to prioritize that age group.
Christopher butler, a pharmacist and owner of Butler Apothecary, says, "They can't bounce back and forth between the medicine much like adults because they don't understand their bodies as well as adults do."
With lack of better explanations from manufacturing companies, pharmacies big and small have been left having to adjust for their customers without an answer on when they will receive medications.
If your normal dose of ADHD medication is not available speak to your doctor and pharmacist of possible alternatives.